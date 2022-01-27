Sophia Dias is Bulletproof

Sophia Dias is BulletproofThursday, January 27, 2022
|
CHICAGO-BASED recording artiste Sophia Dias has hit the ground running in Jamaica recording her debut album Bulletproof , set for a April 2022 release.
On the weekend, the gourmet chef, fashion designer, journalist, author and philanthropist arrived in the island, which she considers her second home; and has already laid down lyrics for the eight-track project, alongside veteran producer Clive Hunt.
For Dias, Bulletproof's content comes directly from her life of colourful experiences.
“This album is based on my life experiences. All lyrics are factual, I just decided to keep it real and not sugar-coat anything. It makes the project raw and relatable because others go through similar experiences,” said Dias.
Last year, she visited Jamaica and recorded the first single Psalm 23 with Hunt. That working relationship inspired her to have him on board for the full project.
“Recording Psalm 23 was a dream come through and I believe it touched so many lives receiving a lot of support from across the globe. I look forward to working with Clive and the team again because we have the right chemistry to fully develop the album, Clive Hunt has the ability to think out of the box,” said Dias.
The singer recently launched her Dias Foundation to assist impoverished children worldwide. Currently, the foundation is working on plans to build an elementary school in the Ivory Coast of Africa.
