Sound advice from DJ Snow

DJ Snow, co-producer of the song Tek What Is Not Yours, is hoping it will bring closure to three years of an intense search for his twin brother.

“I have been searching for my brother for years now and have not been successful. What I know for sure is that he is not dead. That was what my mother, Lucille Snow, thought after she gave birth to premature twin and was told one had died. Mom had left the hospital with one baby, me, and I would like to reunite with my brother,” he said.

The producer, now in his 50s, said throughout his teens and later years friends kept telling him they had seen him in several Corporate Area places, despite the fact that he was in the US.

According to DJ Snow, “This song is done to make people aware it's wrong to take what is not theirs. So, people need to understand that it is wrong to take anything without asking.”

Tek What Is Not Yours, a collab by Jah Thunder and Capleton, is co-produced by Michael “Skuffla” Johnson on the S and S Signed and Sealed label. It was released September 2021.

DJ Snow explained that many listeners will identify with the song's theme.

DJ Snow, given name Vernon Snow, was born in Denham Town, Kingston. He was born at the Kingston Public Hospital.

The Waterford Secondary School student honed his musical skills as a selector on Klymaxx Disco.

He migrated to the Bronx, New York, in 1988.

“I started to work at the biggest clubs, including Club 2000 in Manhattan, Act 111, and Barclays Club in Bronx. My part-time work at Moodies Record and moreso Nu Look Record Store led to the meeting some of the biggest entertainers. They include Busta Rhymes, Heavy D, and Puff Daddy,” he said.

On his return to Jamaica some 10 years ago, DJ Snow has built a solid reputation in musical circles.