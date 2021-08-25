Spice absent from Billboard

LAST week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart debutants, Spice and Vybz Kartel, are missing from this week's tally.

Spice debuted on the chart last week at number six with the VP Records-produced 10, while Vybz Kartel made his appearance at nine with his latest set Born Fi Dis (Prelude).

On another note, Bronx-based singer Capella Grey tapped into his Jamaican roots to release Gyalis in January. The song was later picked up by major label Capitol Records and the promotional muscle has seen the song making significant impact on several Billboard charts.

Gyalis rises from 11 to nine on the R&B Streaming Songs chart, while creeping up from 26 to 23 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On Hot R&B Songs, Gyalis inches up from 10 to nine, while darting from 33 to 28 on Rhythmic Songs Top 40 Airplay.

The R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay sees Gyalis moving from 31 to 26, while going from 26 to 22 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

On the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song rises from 78 to 71.

Capella Grey, born Curtis Jackson II, is 25 years old. He is a songwriter and producer with credits dating back to 2017. His works, despite uncredited, include Love You Better by King Combs featuring Chris Brown.

Back to the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 85 weeks at number one with Legend, while Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection sits firm at number two.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is steady at three, Stick Figure's World on Fire is at four, while Greatest Hits by UB40 re-enters at five.

Slipping down to six, Set in Stone by Stick Figure, while Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection is seven.

Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks jumps back onto the chart at eight, while Dutty Rock by Sean Paul re-enters at nine.

Boston, Massachusetts reggae rock group The Elovaters scores its fourth entry as Castles debuts at 10.

Released August 13 via Belly Full Records/Ineffable Records, Castles has 15 tracks including collaborations with Keznamdi, The Movement, Stick Figure, G Love, Special Sauce, and St Maarten reggae group Orange Grove.

The Elovaters's previous entries were 2017's The Corner Store which peaked at seven, Live @ Sugarshack Sessions (EP) which stalled at number eight in 2019, and Defy Gravity which topped the chart in 2018.

On Billboard's Compilations Album chart, Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selection – Various Artistes re-enters at number five.

Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington featuring Small Jam slips from 42 to 44 on Billboard's Global Exclusive US chart, while over on the Global 200 chart it backtracks from 75 to 81.

On regional charts, Born as a Winner by Wesrock tops the Foundation Radio Network New York Reggae chart.

Chino McGregor's Riddim Ryda Style is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.