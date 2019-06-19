Spice is now 'Reality Royalty'
Dancehall artiste Spice added a film award to her accolades Sunday. Along with three cast-mates from the hit reality series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta , she won Best Reality Royalty at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but aired Monday night. Spice (given name Grace Hamilton) hit the red carpet in her signature blue hair and clad in an eye-catching yellow gown.
Flanked by co-stars, Scrappy, Karlie Redd and Bambi, Spice delivered her acceptance speech in patois. The audience erupted in cheers and applause as she said, “Well, mek mi just drop some Jamaican accent inna di ting! Spice official, the queen of dancehall is here!”
After the show aired, the deejay took to Instagram and expressed how happy she was to receive the award.
“Bingi lingi lingi ling we just won MTV MOVIE AWARDS BABY! Yessssss #lhhatl walked away with the award for Reality Royalty so I now have a MTV Movie Awards under my belt . . .Big up all the other cast members and producers who work so hard behind the scenes,” she posted.
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta first aired in 2012. Spice made her reality TV debut on the series in 2018 and returned for a second season this year.
Other nominees for Best Reality Royalty were Jersey Shore, The Bachelor, Vanderpump Rules and The Challenge.
Spice had a few acting stints prior to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. In 2014, she appeared in the film Destiny alongside singer Christopher Martin and veteran actor Munair Zacca.
With over 15 years in the entertainment industry, the 36-year-old artiste has numerous successes including her Women's Empowerment Foundation; her mixtape, Captured, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Album chart; and winning the International Reggae and World Music Award for Best Female Dancehall Artiste.
