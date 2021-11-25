Spice World

SPICE is feeling on top of the world. On Tuesday, her debut album 10 was announced among the nominees in the Best Reggae Album category of the 94th Grammy Awards, music's highest honour.

“Receiving a Grammy nomination is great sign of growth and a high recognition in music. To me, it simply signifies the seeds that I've planted. Hard work and prayer do pay off,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The deejay is overwhelmed and says she remains humbled by the recognition.

“When I got the call from Michelle Williams at VP Records telling me that I was nominated, I was overwhelmed and I was screaming. My mom is here with me for the holidays and I was screaming to her, telling her that I was nominated for a Grammy. My kids were also screaming and jumping up and down. It's like we anticipated the day,” said Spice.

She continued, “It was just like a family bonding moment for us. I was celebrating the joy with my family. I'm very grateful and humbled by this. I also congratulate the other nominees.”

10, released on August 6, peaked at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. It was executive produced by Shaggy.

Spice said she quickly shared the news of her nomination with the It Wasn't Me deejay.

“I called Shaggy, who I refer to as my hero. He was the person who stood up to the plate to put the album together and mended my relationship with VP Records,” said Spice.

Shaggy also contributed to the album's production, along with Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee, Tony “CD” Kelly, and Stephen McGregor, among others.

Among the songs on the 15-song set are Po-Po (featuring her son, Nicho), Go Down Deh (featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy), On Your Mind (featuring Olaf Blackwood) and Bad Girl (featuring Shaggy). The previously released hit single, So Mi Like it, was added for good measure.

Beauty in the Silence by SOJA, Royal by Jesse Royal, Pamoja by Etana, Positive Vibrations by Gramps Morgan, and Live N Livin by Sean Paul are the other nominees. This is the first time in the history of the Grammy that the Best Reggae Album category has two female artistes being nominated.

The Grammy Awards is scheduled for the Staples Center in California on January 31, 2022.