Spicy comeback for Florida jerk fest

BEING confined to 'house arrest' for over one year left millions around the world frustrated. So, when governments lifted COVID-19 restrictions due to successful vaccine roll-outs, it was time to party! And that's exactly what happened at Palm Beach Fairgrounds on July 4, site of the Florida Jerk Festival.

Damian Tater, CEO of the event, told the Jamaica Observer that over 10,000 fans came out to enjoy jerked cuisine and the music of Shaggy, LUST, and soca star Skinny Fabulous. It was a winning combination.

“We didn't put a lot of planning into this one. We just wanted to keep the brand alive and let people know that we are still around,” he said. “It exceeded my expectations.”

In May, Tater and his team announced the merge of the Palm Beach and Orlando jerk festivals to help expand their product.

“We just thought it made sense to identify with the city where the event is held,” he explained.

The Clarendon-born businessman has been part of both events since their inception in 2003 and 2014, respectively. The Orlando show takes place on October 31.

The July 4 Independence weekend in the US marked the return of Caribbean shows in Florida, Georgia, and New Jersey. Those are some of the states that relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of a successful vaccine programme by the United States Government.

The Big Ship Music Festival took place July 3-4 in Port Charlotte, Florida; the New Jersey Spice Jerk Festival was held July 3, while the Atlanta Rum and Wine Festival was held in Georgia on July 4.