Sponge Music goes global

Since making his production debut in 2020, Charles Sponge has quickly made a name for himself in dancehall music circles as an in-demand producer.

Last year, he scored two major hits, Real Dawgs by Alkaline (5.1 million views on YouTube to date) and the chart-topping Not Perfect by Mavado (11.5 million views).

His Sponge Music label has hit the ground running for the new year with the January 21 release of the Globalization Rhythm (The Reggae Edition Vol 1).

The project features reggae acts riding a dancehall beat. Its tracks are Bad Girl , Good to Me by Lutan Fyah, Mi General by Ikaya, Rise and Shine by Capleton, When Last You Pray by Anthony B, Watch Ya by Sizzla, and Secret to Survive by Jah Thunder.

Sponge says he hopes the project will be a game-changer.

“I am going to change the game with this project. No producer has ever released a project featuring reggae artistes on a dancehall rhythm before. I am the first producer to do that, and I am sure that this project is going to be a hit,” said Sponge.

Volume 2 of the Globalization Rhythm will feature dancehall acts on reggae beats and is slated to be released later this year.

“I'm currently working on the second volume of the Globalization Rhythmwhich is the dancehall edition. This volume is going to feature several of the biggest acts in dancehall music but I'm not going to drop any names right now. All I can say is that the fans are in for a big surprise, so stay tuned,” he said.

Sponge made his debut with the release of the Porous rhythm, a project that he co-produced with his longtime friend and business associate Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment in 2020. Since then, he has worked with a number of top acts in the business including Beenie Man, Gyptian, Bugle, Shaneil Muir, Denyque and Jahmeil.