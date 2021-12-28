Spotlight on 'D Brown'

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

THE sustained applause and cheers at the end of the docufilm Dennis Brown: The Crown Prince of Reggae; the Man and the Music summed up the feelings of the specially invited guests who were on hand for its premiere at the Little Theatre in Kingston on the evening of July 1.

The guests — comprising members of the entertainment fraternity, corporate Jamaica, and Government — while observing COVID-19 protocols, got a peek into the life of reggae's influential Crown Prince through interviews of those close to the late singer.

“He is the Crown Prince; he was and he still is, despite his passing. I was fortunate to have known Dennis Brown personally and he had one of the most beautiful voices. Humble artiste but very talented. His story is one of trial, tribulations, and triumphs. We wanted to ensure we captured that and we wanted to ensure that we are able to tell his story. It is important we ensure that the stories of our icons — our cultural icons and our sports personalities and those who have served the cultural and creative icons and to have that for generations to come,” Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of gender, culture, entertainment, and sport, told the Jamaica Observer.

Grange is credited as executive producer of the film, while media personality Judith Bodley is the project's producer.

The flick saw interviews with veteran toaster Big Youth; guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith; singers Marcia Griffiths, George Nooks and Richie Stephens; deejay Beenie Man; entertainment insiders/historians Clyde McKenzie and Dr Dennis Howard; producers Mikey Bennett and Gussie Clarke; Brown's widow Yvonne and daughter Marla; confidants Asher Boo of 12 Tribes and Trevor “Leggo Beast” Douglas; and former managers Junior Lincoln and Tommy Cowan, among others.

The occasion saw Stephens performing several songs from Brown's catalogue, including Your Love Got A Hold On Me, Have You Ever Been In Love Before, S ay What You Say, Should I, West Bound Train, and Cassandra.

Brown's prolific career began in the 1960s and he has recorded more than 75 albums. He died in July 1999 at age 42.