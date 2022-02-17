Spragga on a 'role'

INDEPENDENT film Second Chance premieres at the Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, today, at 7:00 pm. Spragga Benz is cast as its lead actor.

The dancehall deejay said that Second Chance's positive themes should resonate with viewers globally.

“The moment I read the script, I began to think about thousands of people around the world who may have given up on life. This movie could teach them a lot,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Jamaican youths, just listen, even if you have done wrong, you can make positive changes to your lives, if you so desire. If you know you are guilty and should end up behind bars, give thanks for the opportunity to be alive and change your life,” he continued.

Directed by Jamaican-born, US-based Cleon James, Second Chance's cast also includes Merlisa Determined, Jodi Covington, sound system selector Tony Matterhorn, St Lucian soca DJ Barrie Hype, and emerging actor Jhonn de la Puente.

Second Chance follows the story of a Rastafarian with a university degree, who aspires for a white-collar job. His hopes are dashed when he is discriminated against for his religious beliefs. Frustrated, he is influenced by friends and gets into trouble. He is, however, given a second chance to make good with his life.

“This is a movie of which I am very passionate because it is all about positive changes; this is something the entire world needs now. Second Chance is a testament that once there is life, there is hope, and that each of us is a part of our destiny,” said Spragga Benz.

The dancehall deejay said his latest role is more challenging than his previous outing.

“In this role in Second Chance, we try to pay more attention to the image of the characters which is supposed to be positive. This role was more challenging than Shottas as we had to memorise the lines. No improvisation,” he said.

James, the film's director, is a Montegonian. He attended Maldon High in St James. He relocated to the US in 1996 and studied fine arts — which includes directing, acting, casting, writing and producing — at Cambridge College in Massachusetts. His credits include Trist in God (Trust in God), Green Card, and Foreign Exchange.

Spragga Benz, given name Carlton Grant, is popularly known for his breakout role in the cult classic Shottaz (2002), alongside Ky-Mani Marley.

As an artiste, his songs include Could A Deal (produced by Winston Riley), Girls Hooray (Steelie and Cleevie), and Turn Me On with Kevin Lyttle.