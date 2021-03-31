Spragga to return as Top Shotta

A television series, Top Shottas starring Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz, is in the making.

According to Spragga Benz, it has no link to the 2002 movie Shottas except for using the same cast members.

In Shottas, Marley and Spragga Benz play gangsters involved in organised crime in Kingston and Miami.

“There is a script for Shottas 2 but for now, it is the television series which is on the front burner. People were requesting a follow-up for Shottas but the legal rights for the original movie is being contested in courts,” Spragga Benz, who plays Tutus, told the Jamaica Observer.

“This time I will be seen getting ready to re-enter society after being held captive for a while,” he said.

Top Shottas'cast also comprises actors Paul Campbell and Munair Zacca.

Filming began late 2019 in Fort Lauderdale and is directed by Cess Silvera, who did Shottas.

“Eight episodes have been completed and the project is being funded privately by Fada Screw,” he said.

Ky-Mani Marley is the son of former Jamaican table tennis champion Anita Belnavis and reggae king Bob Marley. Known for songs like Rasta Love, Rule My Heart and Tomorrow, he has also appeared in several movies including One Love (2003), Haven (2004), Eenie Meenie Miney Moe (2013) and King of Dancehall (2016).

Campbell is considered one of Jamaica's most accomplished actors. His credits include Dancehall Queen (1997) and Third World Cop (1999).

Zacca is also an experienced actor who has appeared in films such as Countryman (1982), Popcorn (1991), and Kingston Paradise (2013).

Spragga Benz, whose given name is Carlton Grant, did his first recording, Jack It Up, in 1992.

The Journey Chosen, his eighth studio album, was released in September 2020.