Spring breakers are back

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Ian Dear, CEO of the Margaritaville Caribbean Group, is welcoming the return of spring breakers to the island.

“For the first time since the pandemic, as you know March is a typical month where we see American spring breakers, young college kids, and so since the pandemic this is actually the first year that we have seen a significant amount of spring breakers returning to Jamaica,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Spring break occurs in March when college students, mainly out of North America, take a break from school to party and unwind, and Jamaica has usually been a mainstay for this group through its tourism offerings, including entertainment packages.

However, the last two years of travel for this group have been largely crippled by the novel coronavirus pandemic. But with the relaxation of restrictions, things have been improving.

While the numbers indicating the return of the spring breakers are encouraging, Dear explains that they are still not at the pre-COVID-19 levels.

“While it may not have been as many as in the pre-pandemic era, we have seen a significant amount of young college kids come back,” he shared.

He notes, however, that they are already seeing a boost as it relates to visitors seeking to enjoy what local entertainment has on offer.

During his recent contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that Jamaica's entertainment industry is fully reopened.

Mask wearing is no longer mandated. However, it is encouraged in enclosed spaces that sell food and drinks.

“Since the prime minister made the announcements, we've had a huge build-up demand from our visitors in particular and, of course, our locals too. Certainly for our visitors they want to experience Jamaica and the entertainment elements of it,” he said.

“So we are very excited about it and this bodes well for Jamaica cause you know what we've always said is that those college kids represent the young professionals that come back with a different type of disposable income and then they also come back as couples and families. So it's a natural feeding element of what our future looks like for tourism, so we are very thankful that we are here now,” he continued.