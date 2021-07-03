SSG Lyrical gives the signal

The phased reopening of the entertainment sector is welcoming news for SSG Lyrical. However, the emerging singjay still has a major concern — the crime.

“When will we be able to move around without fear of our lives. And, when will we be able to walk without watching our backs,” said SSG Lyrical, who hails from Montego Bay in St James.

Since the start of the year to June 26, there has been 80 murders in the tourist capital, 27 more than the corresponding period last year.

On June 20, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the community of Norwood, St James, a zone of special operation (ZOSO). He said the area continues to be plagued by gang-related violence.

SSG Lyrical, given name Shavon Galloway, is currently promoting his debut EP titled Hot Signal. It is produced by US-based DreamX Production.

The eight-track set was released in June 2021 and is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Hot Signal's tracklisting comprises Tension, Illegal Touch, Designa Body, Reminiscing, Sex Signal, Classy, Like It, and Bounce.

“The songs are filled with high energy so we expect a lot of gyration from fans and with the possiblity of parties coming on stream. It is already a good look,” he said.

The singjay, a graduate of Montego Bay Community College where he studied agricultural science, said he started writing songs and poems at seven. He recorded his first single, Tease Me, in 2018 on the Impact Musiç label.