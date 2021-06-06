WHILE other artistes are reeling from the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry, singer and songwriter Naomi Cowan is working to make the best of the current situation and reap benefits.

The artiste is set to release StarGirl, her début full-length project, on June 21. The project was birthed following collaboration with Walshy Fire, one third of the popular electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer. According to Cowan, StarGirl is a mixtape which offers various tracks that showcase her growth as an artiste, and is part of a string of connected projects which will be released in the coming months.

“Honestly, the past year has been bittersweet...yeah that is the word I'd use to describe it. On one end you have a very jarring, draining situation where there is no entertainment as we have come to know it. Then, this whole separation and isolation for most of us is so abnormal. On the flip side, everyone's fighting to find positives and what you are seeing is some great creative work emerging from this time as we are forced to spend time with family and self. This is having a great impact on some of us as we are forced to be creative and for me, it showed up in the work I was able to do.”

Cowan explained that it was during one of these creative moments when the idea came to work with Walshy Fire.

“My career is at that building, slow-climb stage, with no room for coasting and cruising. It is a constant journey. When the pandemic hit last year I was in the middle of booking some European dates so it was difficult to digest at first, as I really had nothing to fall back on. This was a big test of faith. I remember being invited to the studio by female producer Wizzard to just chill and vibe and Walshy Fire was there. She then started playing a deep house, EDM rhythm that she had created and I went into the booth and just sang something, and we just recorded it on the spot. There were no definite plans.”

Months later Cowan got a call from Wizzard explaining that with borders closed, Walshy Fire was here in Jamaica and wanted to start working on something. Again there were no definite plans. They would just meet in studio and see what came of it.

“One day he just said, 'I have an idea. I've never worked with one artiste and taken them on a whole journey.' Well I have always been an independent artiste so having someone work with me creatively on a project was also new to me,” said Cowan.

The two brainstormed over the next few months and StarGirl eventually emerged, containing originals and new works as well as songs Cowan had previously recorded. This will be followed by a summer project, which could be an EP as well as a full-length album, before the end of this year. In-between Cowan says the plan is to drop little pieces of content to build the energy and anticipation.

She was urged then to describe the music.

“I don't believe in putting myself in a box so I will not attach labels and genres to my music. What I will say is that it speaks to my experience as a young, black woman in 2020. You will hear my influences. I was raised on reggae music but I am a Jamaican artiste who is reflecting the times and what I have gone through. I am honoured to be part of the reggae community. I am aware of the assumptions that exist because of my parents but my duty is to take the best of them and life and put it into my music,” shared Cowan, who is the daughter of reggae and gospel singer Carlene Davis and her impresario husband Tommy Cowan.

The young artiste is pleased to be part of the music industry at this time when a number of young female acts are making their mark, including Grammy-winner Koffee, Sevana, Lila Ike, Jaz Elise, Jah9 and Shenseea.

“What is great is that what we are experiencing was not planned [n]or is it strategic. We have just become aware of who we are and are making our presence felt...all these girls are coming out strong, doing what they do, and being authentic. It is a spectrum – from a dancehall diva to a conscious reggae singer and everything in-between. I recognise that there is space for everyone to move forward. The way I see it is, there is only one Naomi. There can never be another so why try to be someone else? That is [the] secret sauce and the real reason so many of these women are making their mark,” she shared.