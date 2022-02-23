Stay Suh reaches out to the victims

As Jamaica continues to contend with the issues of rape, kidnapping, and paedophilia, emerging singjay Stay Suh hopes that her latest single Sex Criminal will give victims some amount of comfort.

“I hope to achieve a hit with this song and hope it can change the life of rape victims and allow them to feel more positive and gain back a high self-esteem within self from all these motivational lyrics,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The single, officially released on January 21, is produced by Tommy G Music.

Stay Suh, whose given name is Shanique Rowe, says the feedback has been encouraging.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF), Hanover and Trelawny recorded increased numbers of rape over 2019. The Hanover figures jumped from 12 to 17 while Trelawny saw an increase from 10 to 12. Westmoreland saw a decline from 63 to 61, while St James dropped from 54 to 40.

The JCF also noted that over 300 children went missing in 2020. Preliminary figures received by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Missing Person's Monitoring Unit indicated that 545 reports of missing children were received between January and June of that year. A reduction of 323 or 37.2 per cent when compared to the 868 who went missing during the corresponding period in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Ewarton High School and McGrath High School past student has high hopes for her career.

“I see myself in five years with a name in dancehall doing great music and crossing over,” said Stay Suh.