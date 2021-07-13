Sterling haul for Downswell

Singer Kevin Downswell was the big winner at the virtual staging of the fifth annual Sterling Gospel Music Awards on Sunday night.

He won four awards: Video of the Year; Local Hit of the Year; Local Hit Producer of the Year for the song Carry Me; as well as Best Virtual Series of the Year for his virtual series, Conversations with Kevin Downswell.

Downswell was elated at the evening's haul.

“From ever since, whenever I get a song, I get everything. I get the bassline, keyboard, everything; but you have to have the right people around you to help bring to pass what you can't do for yourself. I might be the vessel that the Lord chose to release this song, Carry Me, but I quickly recognised that this song did not belong to me alone, it belonged to everybody,” Downswell told the Jamaica Observer.

Singer Orville Sutherland and radio host Ava Gay Blair went home with two awards each.

Sutherland, who earned nominations in seven categories, took home the Male Artiste of the Year, and EP of the Year for Sweet Feeling.

“I am still lost for words. I got a lot of nominations but we still had to contend with the other nominees. To win two awards is overwhelming, its amazing. It's truly wonderful what the Lord has done,” he said.

Blair's programme Gospel Light Show won Most Rated Radio Programme. She also won Gospel Personality of the Year.

Petra Kaye Linton, who won the award Breakout Sensation of the Year, said she was overwhelmed by her win.

“I am feeling excited, elated, and blessed. I didn't know I was loved by so many people. The ministry is growing from strength to strength and I am humbled and grateful,” said Linton, who is vice-principal of the Bright Star Preparatory and Basic School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Last year, she had the gospel fraternity in a frenzy with her interpretation of Chorus Medley, produced by Kamar Forrest for DANX440 Productions.

Little London, Westmoreland-based trio, the Foster Triplets, won the award Group of the Year. The members were ecstatic about their win.

“We have been in ministry for almost 11 years and I think it's a great honour to be awarded. A big thank you to the stakeholders for choosing us. We'd like to thank God and our parents for guiding and supporting us,” said group member Mikaili. The other members are Mahari and Malaika.

The group's latest single, Bigger Than My Circumstance, produced by Joey Gore and Floyd Whyte, was released earlier this year.

Other winners in the 2021 Sterling Gospel Music Awards include:

* Album of the Year – Your Way by Latoya HD;

* Female Artiste of the Year – Marvia Providence;

* Collaboration of the Year – Jesus Junkie by Wayne Stoddart and Marion Hall;

* Caribbean Artiste of the Year – Blessed Messenger

* International Artiste of the Year – Tasha Cobbs-Leonard;

* Virtual Gospel Event of the Year – Surrender Worship Experience; and,

* Online Radio Programme of the Year – Jamerican Gospel Show – Danville Howell