Stoneham locks down new projects

SINCE 2008, Canadian Cory Stoneham has spent considerable amount of time in Jamaica, soaking up the culture, which develop his appreciation for the music.

Although he was involved in production, he decided to make the step to formalise his business with the birth of White Gad Records (WGR) in 2017. The label made its debut with the Global Warming rhythm a year later.

On July 8, he released his second various artistes production called Ontario Lockdown rhythm.

Stoneham spoke about the inspiration behind the name of the project.

“The whole world was under lockdown due to pandemic and I was in the middle of recording this project. It was not easy although we all managed get it done,” said Stoneham.

The Ontario Lockdown rhythm features Squeeze by Shawn Storm, Smoke and Get High by Supa Hype, Caah Get Enough by Digital Sham, Nuh Trust People by Future Fambo, Prayer Every Night by Teejay, Carry News by Munga Honorable, Money over Everything by Ajji, Firm Inna Me Step by Kantana, Nah Switch by Eyesus, and Nuh Mek Nuh Body by Kos Bella.

“The response to the project has been great and with the support of the disk jockeys, we continue to work and promote in different markets around the world,” Stoneham told the Jamaica Observer.

Asked how difficult the process was to get the artistes involved in the project, Stoneham said: “It was easy but difficult at the same time because usually when I work and produce an artiste, I like to be present in the studio to get the whole vibe. We managed to figure it out using tools like Zoom, which was great. Overall, it was a great experience. It's about changing with the times.”

One Way by Busy Signal, and Life by Christopher Martin are among the musical projects Stoneham has produced. He has also produced songs for Beenie Man and Capleton among others.

He shared what made his productions stand out.

“The way I put my collaborations together with the artiste on the right production is what makes my music unique,” said Stoneham.

“I enjoy that every project is different as no two artistes are the same. I am currently working on a compilation that is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2022 with 13 tracks,” he added.

Stoneham, who said he is always searching for new talent in an effort to grow his brand, wants to make a meaningful contribution to music.