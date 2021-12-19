Storytelling competition coming

On February 13, 2022, Jamaican actress and writer Debra Ehrhardt, along with co-producer Dr Basil Waine Kong, will invite twelve storytellers to the stage to vie for approximately half-a-million dollars in prize money in the first annual storytelling competition What's Your Story, Jamaica?

Renowned for her one-woman plays — Jamaica, Farewell, and Cock Tales — Ehrhardt said she is excited to get back to the stage, but noted that she is eager to facilitate a production that will put money in Jamaican storytellers pockets.

“People have been telling stories since the beginning of time. A story's most important function is to remind us that we are not alone in the world. Remember, a good story engages our curiosity, emotions, and imagination and ultimately lives on to inspire us.”

“The rules are simple. Tell a true story, no longer than six minutes, that happened to you. Stories help us to understand each other and to relive significant moments in time. They remind us that, despite our differences, we're basically the same, and this is the foundation of building stronger communities,” Ehrhardt added.

The top storyteller will walk away with US$1,500. The second place runner-up will be awarded US$750, and the third place runner-up will receive US$500. All other finalists will walk away with US$50. Among a panel of four official judges is famous local storyteller Dr Amina Blackwood-Meeks and award-winning playwright Basil Dawkins. Each judge will have a maximum 20 points to offer the storyteller. The audience will also have a say, with their own points up for grabs. To be considered applicants must submit a six-minute videotaped true tale to dape317@gmail.com by January 20, 2022.