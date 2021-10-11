Strictly rub-a-dub with Sitladeen

Playing 'rub-a-dub' music has been a way of life for Donovan Sitladeen. Whether it was learning the ropes from his father who owned the Super Tone sound system, or touring with U-Roy as his selector.

Known to dance fans as Sitladeen, he makes his overseas debut with Super Tone on Saturday at Rub A Dub Festival in Lithonia, Georgia.

It is his biggest assignment since taking over the 'sound' four years ago.

“Mi always love dat aspect of di music, mi can never leggo dat. Is something 'bout rub-a-dub wha' people love, especially inna Europe,” said Sitladeen.

For 11 years, the Clarendon-born selector manned the turntables of Stur Gav, U-Roy's famed sound system which is considered the titan of rub-a-dub, a stripped-down beat of songs mainly from the rocksteady era.

Sitladeen toured the world with U-Roy, playing major festivals like Reggae Geel in Belgium as well as shows in North America. When he decided to revive Super Tone in 2017, that was the direction he decided to take.

Super Tone plays mostly in rural parishes including St Thomas, St Mary, St Ann, Westmoreland, and his native Clarendon. Like Stur Gav, it features deejays such as Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin and General Trees performing live.

Donovan Sitladeen was introduced to sound system culture by his father Roy, known in Clarendon dance circles as Curtis. At the time of his death in 1983, he had made Super Tone a regional powerhouse.

Sitladeen — who works as a ramp agent with Inter-Caribbean Airlines at Norman Manley International Airport — was also taken with sports as a youth. He played as a central defender on Vere Technical's winning daCosta Cup team in 1980 and turned out for the Jamaica Defence Force in the National Premier League.

The Rub A Dub Festival also features General Trees, Brigadier Jerry, Junior Cat, Anthony Malvo, and Little John.