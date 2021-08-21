Stryka calls for COVID campaign

Stryka calls for COVID campaignSaturday, August 21, 2021
Singjay Stryka Dan says with the recent adjustment in curfew times, several commuters are putting themselves at risk to hurry home before the 7:00 pm weekday start.
“The Government needs to get it right when it comes to curfew. Restrictions are necessary because we need to protect ourselves and others in our fight against this deadly virus. However, the execution of these restrictions must take into consideration to what extent these will exacerbate the problem,” he argues.
“Jamaica is operating with too few thoroughfares to meet our daily traffic needs. So, now with curfew hours beginning at 7:00 pm, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic, overcrowded bus parks, and with everyone trying to beat the 7:00 pm deadline... Up to 10 passengers are willing to travel in a five-seater taxi huddled against each other. This is the perfect condition for the spike in COVID-19 cases,” he continued.
In an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday introduced seven 'No Movement Days' --- Sunday, August 22 - Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29 - Tuesday, August 31; and, Sunday, September 5.
In addition, the islandwide curfew continues at 7:00 pm on weekdays. All curfews end 5:00 am the following day.
“So my suggestion is that we continue to increase public awareness; not throw non-compliant citizens in a truck and then throw the book at them. The Government should use the mass media to show the dangers lying await on our doorsteps,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Stryka Dan is currently promoting the song COVID-19, released in May 2020 on Dalla Beats Music label.
“I recorded the song shorty after the virus hit Jamaica. I was very aware this is no play thing and I had to use my platform (music) to raise awareness. I have three major platforms for promoting the song — the United States, Canada and Africa,” he added.
As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded 1,356 deaths from COVID-19, with 60,488 tested positive.
Born Romane Thomas, the aspiring singjay is from Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.
“I was privileged to have relatives around me who are involved in music. I followed the traditional beating of school desk which led to my first live audience,”
He lists acts including Mavado and Aidonia as inspiration.
Stryka Dan got his break in 2010 with Bad Mine on the Grab Dem imprint.
Among his catalogue are Braffing; Time Right, a collaboration with Daddi P (2021); and Weh Wi Inna (2021).
