Stryka Dan banks on Frozen

Emerging dancehall act Stryka Dan may still be relatively new to the game, but he already has his eyes set on international accolades.

“I want to get spot an the Billboard Hot 100 and to get a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album of that year,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Stryka Dan (given name: Romane Thomas) is promoting his latest single, Frozen.

Co-produced by Dappa Don Entertainment and Dalla Beats Music, the track was officially released on January 1 and is featured on the Orison Riddim.

“The song is really about betrayal and not being able to trust people around you because they don't know the meaning of love anymore,” the artiste explained.

The accompanying music video, released on January 3, features captivating visuals and has been gaining positive reactions from listeners.

Like most other creatives, Stryka Dan has been grappling with the effects of the ongoing pandemic on his work.

“I haven't been able to perform at any live shows or go to events and parties to promote my music like before because of COVID. So it's been a setback for me just like with every other musician but I'm pulling through,” Stryka Dan said.

Through it all, he has still kept the momentum going and has worked on several new songs during this time, with past releases such as Far Away, Clarks Time Right, Braffing and COVID 19.

“I try to keep my music unique by adding a futuristic flow and melody, keeping the vibes up always. That simply means Stryka Dan is the future of dancehall music,” he continued.

— Kediesha Perry