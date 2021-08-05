Stryka Dan bashes crime

Singjay Stryka Dan believes there must be a way to keep Jamaican communities crime-free.

“Crime is the number one problem certainly in Jamaica and, if you should engage the average youth on this same topic, they are likely to give you the same answer... With all the talks about more police stations, more service vehicles and bulletproof vests, more fringe benefits, unless we destroy this monster, then the next generatation of youths will plunge this country into anarchy and chaos. Some are quick to recommend draconian measures such as the guillotine, while for others criminals are bound to destiny which they cannot avoid,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“My solution is that we need to go back to the root of our morals which has been eroded by what is described as technology and replaced these with sound principles of peace, love, unity, discipline and, most of all, respect for lives and the properties of others,” he continued.

Before 1962, Jamaica's murder rate was one of the world's lowest with 3.9 per 100,000, while in 2020, the figure was 46.5 per 100,000 population.

Stryka Dan is promoting his new release Clarks.

“This is not to show my intense love for vanity. I have always loved Clarks footwear from before I was a teen. Why? Because it is both strong and stylish. The aim is to inculcate in the minds of our youths to strive for quality,” he said.

Clarks was released on the New York-based G9 records label on June 22, 2021.

“It was my sister in US who link me up with the producer of the riddim; I fell in love with it because it is bouncy so I wrote and recorded the song,” said Stryka Dan.

Stryka Dan (given name Romane Thomas) hails from the Maxfield Avenue in Kingston. He is a former student of Donald Quarrie High School. He was influenced by dancehall artistes Aidonia and Mavado.

He made his debut in 2010 with Badmine on the Grab Dem Records label. His other songs include COVID-19, Braffing, Time Right ft Daddi P, and Wah We Inna.