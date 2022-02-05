Suga Roy, crew hit iTunes

Suga Roy, crew hit iTunesSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
Reggae toaster/producer Suga Roy's latest single Nah Go Run featuring the Fireball Crew has charted on iTunes Top 100 Reggae Singles Chart.
“The feedback on the airwaves has been incredible globally, from Jamaica on the top radio stations, and on stations in continents of Europe and Africa. Even through the pandemic, we worked continuously with purpose and vision to achieve our set goals for 2022,” said Suga Roy, whose given name is Leroy Moore.
Nah Go Run, released on January 21, features Conrad Crystal and Zareb. The song peaked last week at six on the iTunes Top 100 Reggae Singles.
The single is part of an album called Love My Foundation slated for release on February 25, 2022.
“The first singles from the album are Boo Ba Boom and Nah Go Run. We are pleased with the great responses from the fans so far,” he said.
Singers Conrad Crystal and Zareb, with whom Suga Roy previously released an album in 2016 dubbed Honoring The Kings of Reggae, which covered classics such as Bob Marley's So Much Trouble and Desmond Dekker's Shanty Town.
Suga Roy hails from Racecourse, Clarendon, and has been recording since 1992. Zareb is a journeyman artiste from Clarendon, while singer Conrad Crystal is best known for the 1985 hit song True Love Will Never Die.
