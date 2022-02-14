Sumfest set for July 20 to 23

THE show must go on, especially in the case of Reggae Sumfest. And, according to the annual festival's principal, Josef Bogdanovich, the dates are already set.

“July 20 to 23... That's the dates we're looking at so that's what it is. It's already on our website... When it comes to Reggae Sumfest, it's the biggest reggae festival in the Caribbean, maybe the world,” Bogdanovich told Jamaica Observer on Sunday.

The Sumfest boss, who is also head of the DownSound Records label, said all artistes billed for the show have already been signed, but was unwilling to divulge the details.

“The show will have big Jamaican acts who are international acts, as they played all over the world and are loved by the Diaspora and the international market,” he said.

Last year's staging of the festival was cancelled due to the onslaught of the novel coronavirus, while the year before saw a virtual presentation.

“We're certainly not going the virtual route this year – been there, done that,” said Bogdanovich.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness relaxed the islandwide curfew by an hour to 11:00 pm until 5:00 am. There was also a review of the maximum limit to church gatherings, which was set at 100 worshippers. The measures will remain in place until February 24.

Holness said the indicators were all moving in the right direction, with falling COVID-19 infections as well as falling positivity and r-naught rates.

Prior to Holness's pronouncements, Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness, said the Government was considering the possibility of an upcoming calendar of events for vaccinated Jamaicans.

“Well I think it's a step forward but, for me, it's certainly not the solution. We need to get a lot more people vaccinated as Jamaica has a 20 per cent vaccination status right now and that's not cutting it,” said Bogdanovich.

“We got to take a few more steps forward. It would be nice if more people were vaccinated, like the rest of the world,” said the American-born businessman.

Being shuttered by COVID-19 for the past two years, global reggae festivals are slowly reopening. Reggae Jam Festival was held in Miami, Florida, on January 2 and saw Inner Circle and The Wailers as headliners.

Principals of Sweden's Uppsala Reggae Festival, which has boasted a capacity crowd of more than 23,000, say it's on the cards this summer.

Founded more than 20 years ago, DownSound Records has worked with a host of top names in the entertainment business. They include Jah Cure, Fantan Mojah, Ninjaman, Harry Toddler, and Nanko, as well as new acts D'Yani and Mary Chin.

Bogdanovich is also a major shareholder of the KLE Group, operators of Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records. He is involved with companies including Hardware and Lumber, Rapid True Value, H&L Agro, Parkland Industrial Co, R Hotel, and Argyle Industries.

As of yesterday, Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,739, with 3,276 confirmed cases.