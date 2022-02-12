Summer Angel scores at premiere

Jamaican-born, US-based film-maker Summer Angel was on cloud nine at the premiere of independent movie 3 to 11 at the Studio Movie Grill Theatre in Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

“This was a huge success to be the first Jamaican woman in my community to ever do something like this... I want to cry,” said Summer Angel, who wrote, directed and acted in the film.

The theatre was filled to capacity. Among the patrons was Rick Watson, a member of the American film-maker Tyler Perry's production team.

Shot on location in Pennsylvania, the self-funded 3 to 11 cast members include deejay Macka Diamond, designer Jenelle Thompson, Tiaa Lamie, Byron Wilson, Dorinda Hampton, Tracy-Ann Douglas, and Keyshawn Stran.

The plot of 3 to 11 looks at ageing and the challenges associated with it like dementia, and how far people will go to try swindling people in that position.

Host Vernon Keith Ruffin Jr, popuarly known as Keith From Up Da Block, used words as successful, and inspirational to describe Summer Angel.

Summer Angel, whose given name is Skethia Richards, was born in Linstead, St Catherine. She migrated to New York at age seven.

The self-taught film-maker has directed several movies, including Sticky Situation (Part 1, 2 and 3) and appeared in a Nollywood soap opera called Family Secret.