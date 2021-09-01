Sunsplash for Dec 4

REGGAE Sunsplash, the popular music festival, will be held on December 4 this year.

The ongoing pandemic and resulting shifts in government policies as it relates to mass gatherings have caused the festival organisers to downscale their initial plans for the 2021 staging to one night only, and scrap plans for a physical show at the Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann.

But, according to executive producer Tyrone Wilson, that has not stopped the event from being a hybrid event.

“To be honest, the one-night-only format that we have arrived at is a revision of our original plans, but it is based on what is happening with COVID-19 at this time and the fact that we don't see a possibility for change as it relates to the pandemic for the rest of this year. Initially, we were going for that hybrid even with a limited, physical audience at Grizzly's with live streaming to a wider, global audience. But we just have to be responsible and we just don't foresee a reopening of the entertainment industry right now, so we just have to be realistic. So what we have arrived at is still a hybrid event in one night which packs all the entertainment which would have come in multiple nights if performances into one night,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Wilson said that they will be facilitating watch parties in New York and Florida in the United States which do not have restrictions on gatherings.

“We have partnered with Golden Circle Events Limited, they are the promoters of popular parties including Sandz and we are working with them the host these watch parties in the US. We know that they have a strong following of the audience that would attend Reggae Sunsplash, so it is a great fit. We will also be flying various popular artistes to these locations to host the watch parties so as to make the experience more live. Like we did last year, we will also be hosting watch parties at a number of locations here such as hotels, restaurants, and bars. But, of course, that will also depend on the protocols laid out by the authorities at that time,” Wilson stated.

There is no word on a possible line-up of acts for this year's staging. Producer Randy Matthis shared that given the fact that the event is now one night, the roster of acts will reveal a mixture of established and emerging artistes.

“The usual format is for the first night to be the veterans followed by the evolving, present-day acts. But what we are doing is pulling together a really strong combination to be able to present one night of really powerful performances, lasting for two to three hours. From the beginning when we were planning for the event at Grizzly's, there were a number of acts with whom we were having discussions. So right now, we are talking to people but nothing is concrete,” Matthis said.

Reggae Sunsplash returned to the entertainment calendar last November after a 14-year absence. Nine Jamaican acts took to the stage over the two nights: Richie Spice, Ras I, Tanya Stephens, Capleton, Jesse Royal, Romain Virgo, Masicka, Agent Sasco, and Dexta Daps.

The festival, which has established the blueprint for similar events worldwide, was first held by promoters Synergy at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay, St James, June 23-30 in 1978. Subsequent to that, it was last held August 3-6, 2006 at Richmond Estate in Priory, St Ann.