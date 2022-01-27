Swain makes case for homeless

EMERGING producer Swain Johnson is saddened by the plight of Jamaica's homeless population and wants the Government to use the country's 60 th anniversary of Independence to do more for them.

“It's unsightly to see human beings living among piles of garbage; this is where they eat and sleep... Some of them [homeless] have fallen on hard times, sometimes [through] no fault of theirs, so we should not go around blaming all of them for their position. Some have been abandoned by their own relatives who are living in the very house these homeless have tirelessly built,” Swain Johnson told the Jamaica Observer.

There are more than 2,000 street persons living in Jamaica.

Swain Johnson is recommending the removal of all street persons.

“Provide the necessary accommodation for them; and those who are mentally challenged, have separate quarters where they can be monitored on a daily basis. Those who show signs of improvement, find out their skills preference and get [them] back in the mainstream of society,” said Johnson.

Swain Johnson's latest project is the Whine and Jam rhythm.

“This is an Afro-dancehall riddim built by Iknah from Africa. I met him on social media last January 2021 and we developed a chemistry,” he said.

So far, the rhythm has Brite Tention with Bamboo, Beme Mystique (Whine and Jam), and Nashinal ( Jookie Jam). The songs are expected to be released before summer.

Born in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Swain Johnson attended Calabar High School in Kingston. He graduated in 2009. He came into the music business in 2018 and has worked on several other rhythms including, Reality Check and Silent Ocean.

Among the artistes he has produced are Turbulence ( Your Type of Love); Lisa Hyper ft Shatta Wale ( Inna Di Nite), and Lahjihkal ( To The Team and Need My Love).

To The Team was featured on the compilation set Miungu Ya Muziki, which went to number two on the US iTunes charts last year, while Need My Love went to number eight on the US iTunes charts in 2021.