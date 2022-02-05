Sweet times for Bittah Sosicka

JAMAICAN-BORN, US-based singjay Bittah Sosicka is overjoyed that his single, Living Testament , is being used in the movie Second Chance which will premiere at Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema in Florida on February 17, 2022.

“I am so much elated at this moment, having my song featured in Second Chance. I am always watching movies and [would always] dream that the day will come when I hear my song as part of a soundtrack in a movie,” he said.

Living Testament is produced by LMR Productions and was released June 11, 2021.

Directed by Cleon James of Top Notch Vision Films, Second Chance is the story of a Rastafarian man who struggles to find a job in corporate America. Discouraged by his failures, he falls into a life of crime with old high school friends. Suddenly, a life-or-death situation forces him to lean on his spirituality and religious upbringing to change his ways and make things right.

Filmed in Florida, its cast members include Merlisa Determined, Tony Matterhorn, Supa Twitch, DJ Barrie Hype, Jodi Covington, Jhonn de La Puente, and dancehall deejay Spragga Benz.

Bittah Sosicka said it was the dancehall deejay who contacted him about the song. Since then, the singjay said he has taken a positive outlook on life.

“There is nothing which remains impossible for me at this moment; no mountain's too tall to climb so long as I put in the work,” he said.

Bittah Sosicka, given name Peter Cole, was born in Red Hills, St Andrew, and attended Kingston Technical High. He graduated in 2001.

“My music interest started in 2010 with my first recording Show Love, produced by Terror Flex Production,” he said.

Bittah Sosicka migrated to New York in 2014 to join his mother. She, however, died a year later.

His other songs include Jah Inna Mi Life and Enough Sweat.