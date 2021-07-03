Sweet times for Ras Blinga

Sweet times for Ras BlingaSaturday, July 03, 2021
Reggae singjay Ras Blinga is enjoying some attention with Sweet Jamaica featuring Sativa D Black 1.
It is produced by Ras Blinga on his Ras Blinga Records imprint.
“I'm happy with the support that this single is receiving. It's getting a lot of airplay. I'm grateful to all the DJs who are playing it. Things are looking very bright for my career right now,” he said.
The singjay is working on his debut EP that he plans to release in August.
The eight-track EP, which is titled Mount Piece, will feature some of his previously released songs and new ones.
“My upcoming EP is in the final stages of production, it will be ready for release soon. I've recorded some solid tracks for this project. I cant wait to see how the fans will react to it when I drop it,” said Ras Blinga.
He is also preparing to release Give Me next month.
Ras Blinga — given name Oliver Shaw — is from Mount Piece, Hanover. Some of his other songs are I See & I Saw featuring Sativa D Black 1, and Real Friends.
