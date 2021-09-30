Sydney Mankind reworks These Girls

Reggae artiste Sydney Mankind is pleased with the success of the re-release of the 1980s song These Girls.

“I decided to remaster this project in order to promote it properly and get some justice for the song. Years gone by, only the producers benefited from the release and so I decided to redo it the right way,” the singer, whose given name is Sydney Francis, told the Jamaica Observer.

It was released on August 6. It features Anthony Red Rose whom Sydney Mankind said he had always admired.

“Every time I see Red Rose, I have always said that I wanted to do a collaboration with him. I told him about this song, he gave it a listening ear and he came on board,” he said.

Sydney Mankind, who hails from Barbican in Kingston, has high hopes for the track.

“My hope for this track is for it to reach the highest point which is the Grammys and ultimately, for it to make a big impact around the world. I want people to listen to the feel-good lyrics and just have a great time,” he said.

He also said intricate changes were made to the re-release.

“This version is very different, it is a new riddim on a modern beat. I am hoping to reach out to a new audience with this fresh material,” Sydney Mankind said.

An accompanying music video for the track was also shot and released.

“The music video is stunning. I am so happy with how it turned out.”

No stranger to the music scene, Sydney Mankind has been doing music for practically all his life. Now 65, he has been through the evolutions of popular music sounds and has kept up seamlessly. His past releases include Hard Ears which was produced by Steely and Cleevie, Rub Another Cutchie Load, and Light Dem featuring Gully Bop and, more recently, She's A Player and Willi Wingki.