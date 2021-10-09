Talee lauds studio plans

On-the-rise singer Talee is lauding Dr Norman Dunn's plan to establish a recording studio in his constituency to train youth in various aspects of music production.

“The announcement by Dunn is an excellent one. I am so excited and happy. The truth is, there is so much talent around in entertainment. And, here I am referring to the many youths one passes on the corner. If only they could be professionally trained,” Talee told the Jamaica Observer.

“They love music, so the technical aspect is important. But they need seminars led by professionals educating them of the business aspect, as many artistes lack the knowledge they need to know,” she continued.

Dunn, Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern, made the announcement during the state of the constituency debate in the House of Representatives recently.

“I am happy to report that after receiving a generous donation of musical instrument from the CHASE Fund through the assistance of the Honourable Minister 'Babsy' Grange, we have secured an agreement with HEART/NSTA to create a programme to train artistes engineering, keyboarding, and drumming, etc,” said Dunn.

Talee also feels that if Dunn's project is replicated throughout the island, it could result in the reduction of crime in several communities.

The fledgling singer is currently promoting What's Going On, co-produced by Michael “Skuffla” Johnson and Vernon “DJ Snow” Snow. The song, released recently, features Shae and DJ Snow and is on the S and S Signed and Sealed Records label.

According to Talee, the song came about due to the recent spike in crime in Jamaica.

Talee, given name Anatalee Bair, grew up in the Linstead and Spanish Town areas of St Catherine.

A former student of Dinthill Technical High, she was a member of the school's choir and represented the school in several competitions. She has done backup duties for acts including Gyptian (Serious Times).

Her debut single, Letting You Know, was released in 2003 on the Ancient Mystic label.

Her other songs include Up Inna Mi Life, and Skin Tone.