Talee offers word of advice

Female reggae dancehall artiste Talee is advising emerging artistes whose careers have been slowed by COVID-19, not to lose faith.

“There is a lot of frustration for young artistes. Imagine, knowing you were booked for shows and these were not held because of COVID-19. In my case, I would have made my first appearance at the Echo Minott show in France in August 2020... I was so disappointed. But, I never gave up and continued to promote myself on social media,” said Talee.

COVID-19 has shuttered Jamaica's entertainment sector since it surfaced in March 2020. Losses in the sector has been estimated at more than $2 billion. In realising the loss of income in the creative sector, the Jamaican Government allocated a stimulus of $90 million. It, however, was suspended as it was oversubscribed.

Talee is encouraging emerging entertainers to keep promoting themselves, so that they can be in the position to reap the benefits when the sector fully reopens.

Talee, born Anatalee Bair, is promoting her latest song Rude Gyal on the Truskeen Music Group.

“This will be released this Friday, January 28, 2022. The song was teased on Boom Box last Friday,” she said.

Talee, who grew up between Linstead, Bog Walk, and Spanish Town now lives in Portmore, St Catherine. She attended Dinthill Technical High school. Soon after graduation in 1999, she appeared in background vocals for artiste such as Gyptian (Serious Times).

“My debut single Letting You Know was released on the Ancient Mystic label in 2003,” she said.

She is currently managed by Cockburn Gardens-based Raw Yard Records, headed by CEO Neziah Nesbeth.