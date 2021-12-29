Tanto, Devonte back on top

DUO Tanto Metro and Devonte are back on familiar territory. Their latest single Gypsy Tipsy is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music Chart.

This is the duo's first chart-topper in two years, following Love Song, a 2019 release from their fifth studio album Reggaenometrist.

“We are both elated and humbled to be back at number one. It's always a pleasant feeling to know that we can still make hits, so we keep doing our best for our old and new audiences,” said Devonte to the Jamaica Observer.

Gypsy Tipsy was produced by DJ Jahmar of Twelve Tribes Entertainment, a label which is based in Tucson, Arizona. The song is featured on the Black Bimma rhythm which was released in July.

The duo is currently working on its sixth studio album to capitalise on the success of Gypsy Tipsy.

“We are working on a new album, in addition, fans can expect to hear some fresh content in 2022,” said Tanto Metro.

This year marks 20 years since Tanto Metro and Devonte scored their last massive hit Give it to Her which entered the Billboard charts a few months later.

“The success of Give it to Her which occurred 20 years ago was a once in a lifetime experience for us. That song paved the path of subsequent dancehall acts, by allowing us to transition from urban to pop,” said Devonte.

Give it to Her is featured on the Liquid rhythm by producer Jeremy Harding's 2 Hard Records. The beat also scored hits with Sean Paul and Ce'Cile's Can You Do the Wuk, Elephant Man's Log On, Back Up Back Up by Lukie D, and Feelin It by Wayne Marshall.

However, it was the Tanto Metro and Devonte hit which scaled several Billboard charts including Rhythmic Airplay, Rap Airplay, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Rap Songs and Rap Airplay. The song charted at number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 50 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Give it to Her was also included on the soundtrack to the 2002 film Love and a Bullet (TVT Records) which starred rapper Treach from hip hop act Naughty by Nature.

Deejay Tanto Metro (Mark Wolfe) and singer Devonte (Wayne Passley) became a duo in the mid-1990s. They were a part of the Shocking Vibes crew and later signed with Epic Records subsidiary label 550 Music for the release of the album Everyone Falls in Love which spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard Reggae albums chart in 1999.

The title track was a massive hit, topping local charts in 1998, and a year later it became an urban hit in America, denting several charts including the Hot 100 and the R&B charts.

The duo's follow-up album The Beat Goes On (2002), which was released by VP Records and Universal Music, peaked at number four on the Billboard Reggae albums chart.