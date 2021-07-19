Tanya, friends back on 'Track'

TANYA Stephens' jam session at Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records (UBT&R) in Kingston on Saturday night was not only a refreshing respite for the singer who hadn't performed in over a year, the occasion also saw the artiste paying homage to Rita Marley ahead of her 75th birthday on July 25.

“Mi happy. We [including Marcia Griffiths and Queen Ifrica] actually shared the stage earlier today because we wanted to pay tribute to Rita Marley for her birthday, so we continued here. And mi love mi co-worker dem, and Queen Ifrica is an amazing talent and Marcia Griffiths ah mi queen and mi boss. It's a pleasure and an honour to share stage with them,” she told the Jamaica Observer on after her two-hour set.

The eatery, located on Constant Spring Road in Kingston, is a popular venue for live music but, due to the novel coronavirus, the shutters were drawn on the entertainment component.

The venue, however, came alive at approximately 8:20 pm when the guest performer finally hit the stage. She performed some of her most popular singles a capella and gave anecdotes as the disc jockey sorted the instrumentals to her tracks. Eventually, the packed venue was treated to hits such as Boom Wuk (which attracted an encore), These Streets, It's A Pity, You Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet, Can't Breathe, and What's Your Story.

What was totally unexpected was the cameo visits, first by Queen Ifrica who performed Below The Waist, then the “Queen of Reggae” Marcia Griffiths who did I Shall Sing, Electric Boogie and Three Little Birds.

Griffiths, along with Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt, made up the I-Three who provided backup vocals for Bob Marley.

Stephens added that it was a memorable night.

“I've done virtual stuff; it's not the same. I was just in lockdown and I missed what I do. I've been doing this since I was 16 plus [years old] and now I'm 48. That's a long long time, and to just cut off cold turkey and not be able to do it, it's disturbing. Tonight was great and I really appreciate it,” she said.

Meanwhile Angiel Shaw, group marketing manager for KLE Group Limited, the franchise holders of UBT&R, lauded the event as a complete success.

“We are extremely happy and excited about the turnout we got tonight. The reception was amazing. The crowd was on its feet for the entire night. We had amazing guest performers… it was a star-studded night,” she told the Observer.

Shaw also said her team will be paying close attention to the Government's guidelines before deciding whether to revamp the Live Sessions showcase.

“God willing, we would love for 'Tracks Live' to return. We're just waiting to see what the Government advises as it relates to protocols but, of course, live music will always be a part of the UBTR brand,” she said.

Attendee Mavis Grant said her appetite for live music was totally satisfied.

“Everything about it was amazing. I love Tanya and I'm a huge fan of Marcia and Ifrica. This has been my first outing in months and it was absolutely fantastic,” the banker told the Observer.

Real estate agent, Bryson Neil shared the same sentiments.

“I definitely didn't realise how much I missed live music until tonight. It was fantastic,” he said.