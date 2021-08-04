Tarrus mines silver in the UK

POWERFUL , a 2015 hit song by Major Lazer featuring British singer Ellie Goulding and reggae singer Tarrus Riley, is certified silver in the United Kingdom for sales of more than 200,000 units.

The certification was issued by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) last Friday.

“Big up me team, Shane Brown, News, Mr Fraser, Ellie Goulding, and Major Lazer. The great things that teamwork can do,” Riley told the Jamaica Observer.

Powerful was the second single released from Major Lazer's gold-selling third studio album Peace is the Mission. The EDM-power ballad scaled several charts worldwide, hitting number 54 in the United Kingdom, number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, number five on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the United States, and number one in Australia and Poland.

The song also charted in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Italy.

Powerful was previously certified gold in the United States for selling excess of 500,000 copies; gold in New Zealand for selling excess of 7,500 copies; platinum in Italy (50,000 copies), gold in Denmark (30,000), and 2x platinum in Australia (140,000).

Powerful was used in the television ad for Emporio Armani's Stronger With You and Because its You perfumes.

It was also used in Unilver's 2017 ad campaign for Close Up toothpaste.

The son of rocksteady and reggae singer Jimmy Riley, Tarrus rose to prominence in 2006 with his smash hit She's Royal. Over the years, the singer has consistently produced hits such as Good Girl Gone Bad, a duet with Konshens, Parables and Never Leave I.

His other songs include Gimmie Likkle One Drop, To the Limit, Lion Paw and a cover of John Legend's Stay With You.