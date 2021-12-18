Taste of enjoyment

JOURNALISTS from Jamaica's top media houses got an opportunity to sharpen their culinary skills at the Digicel Business/Johnnie Walker Live Asian Cooking Experience held at Progressive Shopping Centre in Barbican, St Andrew, last week Friday.

The evening's amateur chefs comprised media practitioners from the RJRGleaner Group, Nationwide, and the Jamaica Observer.

Hosted by Digicel, the occasion saw celebrity chef Oji Jaja take the media practioners on a delightful culinary journey. They prepared ackee and salt fish spring rolls, breadfruit-crusted chicken satay, saffron sticky rice with pan-seared tuna and sautéed vegetables topped with a cilantro fraîche and Scotch bonnet sauce.

Public relations and communications manager at Digicel Elon Parkinson said it was his company's way of thanking journalists for their hard work since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here are a few scenes from the memorable event.