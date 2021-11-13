Taurus Ink drops Can't Get We Out

Taurus Ink has teamed up with UK-based producer Reece Dry of El Gringo Records to release a sizzling single, Can't Get We Out.

“The feedback in dancehall circles has been great so far from disc jockeys and selectors and when the video is released this weekend, we're expecting big things, the fans are going to love the sound and flow,” the artiste, whose real name is Michael Andre Taylor, said.

The single will be officially released on all digital online download platforms today. The video will be released simultaneously with the single.

He said he was inspired to write the song because of certain tendencies he observed in his own environment and life experiences, of that particular Jamaican trait: bad mind.

“I've seen how friends deal with friends, and mek me tell you this, you're going to have friends who want to see you do good but not better than them, or to have nothing at all. So as you rise, 'badmind' kick in and they do everything to stop you because dem intimidated say yu might become a giant,” Taurus Ink explained.

The song represents the independent label's first major foray into dancehall music.

El Gringo Records was established in the UK in 2020 by talented producer Reece Dry and his business partner Manny Samra. The principals have been experimenting with unique beats and a diverse range of artistes from all over the world to forge a completely new authentic sound.

“We voiced an artiste on our Million Plane Riddim and have an upcoming release with Alex Marley that will have a reggaeton twist.

Since then we have been looking at different types of artist, from reggae, dancehall to Latin and even Arabic as we want to explore the different avenues of being able to mix different genre artiste on completely different genre rhythms to bring something exclusive and unique,” Dry said.

In the meantime, the label is pinning their hopes on this new single.

“I am looking forward to a great partnership with El Gringo Records, I am now working on an EP and this song, Can't Get We Out was always intended to be a single,” he said.

He has a few other projects which he will be releasing on his own label, Taurus Ink Entertainment, as well as with other producers from different labels such as Chamba (Silver Birds Records), Terro Don (Terro Chop City Records) and (Boom Rich Production).

“So you can expect a lot of greatness from Taurus Ink in 2022,” he said.

Born in Kingston on November 2, 1991, Taurus Ink grew up in Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine. While at Mona High School, he began penning his lyrics and writing songs.

He is known for songs including Laugh Now, Cry Later, Talk Say Mi Hype and Freestyle.