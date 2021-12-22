Tears for 'Georgie'

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

GEORGE “Georgie” Robinson, who Bob Marley immortalised in the 1974 song No Woman No Cry, died on October 6. He was in his 80s.

Robinson had been battling diabetes for several years and had a leg amputated.

He became a fixture at the Bob Marley Museum at 56 Hope Road in St Andrew. He was further immortalised with his likeness on a mural of a perimeter wall at the property.

Sharon Marley referred to Robinson as an extension of her father, who was left to take care of the family following Bob's death in 1981.

“He was definitely an extension of our father to us. I mean he spent so much time around Bob that he became part of us and I believe Bob left him here to take care of us and he did that so very well over the years and we must give thanks for all of that,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Marley said she will miss the wisdom of Georgie's years and the link he provided to the past. His culinary abilities also ranked high on his list of attributes.

“He was so wise and shared so much of that knowledge with us. His vision was grounded in true Rasta roots and so we took his utterances with deep regard. So to lose an elder like Georgie is to lose a walking piece of history and information. He was also a touch with home... Trench Town. A lot of the things we now know about those early years, we wouldn't had it not been for Georgie,” she said.

“And, of course, Georgie did make the fire light. He made the best fish tea. All we had to say wi coming and he would jump on his bicycle and head to Greenwich Town for the freshest fish when the boats come in. Then there was the cornmeal and sweet potato puddings... the best. He did the mission that was assigned to him and did it well. His time came to move in to the ancestors. Happy his transition was smooth and it was not COVID or anything like that. We give thanks,” said Marley.

Robinson was interred at the Shooters Hill burial ground.

Bob Marley died in 1981 of cancer. He was 36.