Teasegad vents about 'Mankind'

LIKE several up-and-coming entertainers, deejay Teasegad tested the waters by performing at school and community events. Many use this method as a way to showcase their talent.

“Music begin for me when I was 11 years old. Growing up in my community of Merry Wood in St Elizabeth I would see other artistes gathering in the square showcasing their talent, and I would find myself in the middle of the crowd because of the excitement. It was then that I decided that I was going to give music a try,” Teasegad explained.

He continued, “Performing for my community helped to build my confidence and built on my interaction with an audience.”

The now 23-year-old said he would, later on, participate in various talent competitions and musical clashes in which he further enhanced his craft.

“I would also clash musically with other artistes just to get my talent out there. I wanted to become an inspiration for others,” he shared.

Born Shedroy Kashief Cornwall, Teasegad achieved several passes in Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams at Maggoty High School, and later attended the Spring Village Training Institute in St Catherine.

His current single, Mankind, was released in December. Produced by Migz City Records and Elsta Shock Records, the song speaks about the struggles that people face in their daily lives.

“What I bring to the table musically is raw talent and consistency. The first producer that I've worked with professionally was Silent City Records and the name of that song is Movie. It was released last year,” said Teasegad.

He has since worked with producers, including Island Boy Records, Silent City Records, and Elstashock Records.

— Kevin Jackson