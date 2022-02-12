Teflon gets acknowledged

TEFLON is encouraged by the feedback to his upcoming EP, Acknowledge Me or Not, Love Me for Me, slated for release today.

“The title is self-explanatory, either you acknowledge me or you don't. The industry sometimes wants me to be someone that I am not, but the business has to love me for me. I am not going to change, so ah full time now. I am who I am, the young king,” he said.

“This mixtape is fire and ice with elements of hip hop, R & B, dancehall, reggae and a little trap for the youths dem. Mi ah reach out to the world with reggae but the youths dem a get weh, so we ah reach out to them with trap,” he continued.

Acknowledge Me or Not, Love Me for Me will be released on Teflon's Yaad a Love Records and distributed to digital streaming platforms via Distrokid.

Its tracklisting includes North Pole, Mindset, Count Me In featuring Canadian-based singer Nadia Stone, Man of the Moment and Mama Proud featuring Erup. There are R&B-flavoured songs such as Questions and From That Day on the set.

“Erup ah like mi brother, is a great joy to work with him, no complications, it's easy, Selassie I know. We have other songs together, which will forward later, even a remix of the single North Pole,” he said.

Teflon, whose given name is Shaniel Watson, emerged on the scene in 2003. He scored his first hit two years later with Gun Rise. His debut album, Motherless Child, was released in February 2009, followed by the album Young King the Beginning.

He released the EP So Determine in 2018, and released the 19-track album Years A Pain in 2021.