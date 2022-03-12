Teknique pulls out the coil

Deejay Teknique rolls with some major star power on Coil, his latest song. It features DaBaby, one of the hottest names in hip hop.

Co-produced by Megatron Muzik and Mining Gold Production, it was released in February.

The Florida-based Teknique told the Jamaica Observer that the collaboration with DaBaby was set up by his management.

“After thoroughly reviewing my recent catalogue, the link with DaBaby was made possible through my manager Dre Ja from Mining Gold Production. We aim to take the brand international. A collaboration with an A-list rapper made the most sense,” he said.

Coil is a departure from Teknique's previous dancehall fare which includes She Give Me Love and Promise. However, the Montego Bay-born artiste insists he has not turned his back on his roots.

“That implies benching dancehall. I would use the term fusion; fusing other genres with the dancehall style,” he said.

DaBaby, 30, has established himself in the competitive hip-hop market with three big albums. Baby on Baby, Kirk, and Blame it on Baby all made the top 10 of Billboard Magazine's 200 album chart, while his song Rockstar was one of the biggest hits for 2020.

Originally from Montego Bay, Teknique has been recording for over 10 years. His influences include hip-hop acts like DMX, Kanye West, and Drake, as well as Beres Hammond, Garnet Silk, and Vybz Kartel.

— Howard Campbell