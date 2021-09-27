Tellah pushes peace and love

Tellah pushes peace and loveMonday, September 27, 2021
Tellah is determined to use her voice to make a difference in the world.
The singjay, who finished third in the Magnum Kings & Queens of Dancehall talent competition in 2009, says she's using her music to inspire people to live in peace and harmony.
“In the early days of my career, I was caught up with the hype and the shining lights. It was all about wearing sexy outfits and spewing raunchy lyrics on stage to get a response from the crowd. Eventually, I realised that my talent is a gift from the Creator, and I have to use it for a higher purpose. So over the past few years, I've been recording songs that carry inspirational messages, and I plan to stay on that path,” she said.
Tellah is currently promoting Peace and Love.
“I'm so excited about my new single. It has a very positive message and I hope that it will inspire people all over the world to live in love and harmony,” said Tellah.
Produced by Ralston Barrett on the Sobriety Test rhythm for Symphony B Records, Peace and Love was released on September 24.
The Sobriety Test rhythm also features songs from Capleton, Delly Ranx, Ffurious, Jahbar I, Sudu Mos-I, and Venjahnce.
Tellah (given name Tracey Dawkins) is currently working on other projects with Symphony B Records.
“I'm working closely with Symphony B Records. I am recording an EP for label which will be released early next year,” she added.
Tellah's other songs include Divine Love featuring Capleton, I Am Not My Scars, and Mother's Cry.
