Telling our stories

The local film community is continuing its efforts to share local stories through the staging of two film festivals, Gatffest (formerly the Greater August Town Film Festival) and the newest kid on the block, the Realvibez (Caribbean) Film Festival.

For the organisers of Gatffest, which runs from June 28 to July 2, despite the downturn in the number of entries for the festival compared to previous years, the major positive for 2021 is the partnership with telecommunications company Digicel, through its streaming app PlayGo.

“This is the first time we are staging an online festival but we are really pleased that Digicel, through its online platform, has decided to partner with us. What this mean is that a much wider, international audience can be exposed to the films. Of course, this will give the film-makers a reach that was not necessarily possible during the previous years. But during the days of the festival our audience can expect really good content. These are films which, despite the the quality, would not get into local movie houses, but can be viewed by a diverse audience and expose what we are doing here,” said festival director Savannah Peridot.

This year a total of 28 films will be screened during the course of the festival. Peridot explained that this decrease in the numbers is due in part to the effect of the pandemic, as well as the fact that local embassies and missions supplied films for screenings in previous years, but this was not the case this year.

“Yes, things have been scaled back but given the pandemic this is understandable. However, we are looking to big things next year. Next year will be our tenth anniversary and the ninth staging of the festival. We were forced to skip a year last year due to COVID-19. My dream is to take the Gatffest to rural Jamaica. Just go into these communities, set up a screen and showcase the talent that exists here to more Jamaicans,” Peridot shared.

Gatffest was created as an outlet for graduates of the UWI Community Film Project to showcase the films that were produced during the training course. The inaugural festival included films from inner-city youths who graduated from the film project.

Meanwhile, entries for the inaugural staging of the Realvibez (Caribbean) Film Festival have begun to come in for the August 25-27 event. This festival targets creatives who focus on sports and entertainment content from the region, as well as offers opportunities for persons wishing to take their project from script to screen.

“We are targeting the storytellers and film-makers from the region, giving them a platform to showcase their ideas and projects in sports and entertainment in a short film, documentary, feature, narration and musical. We have also included animation. Apart from screening films, the educational part of the festival will see the three-minute pitch, where creatives will pitch their ideas for development,” that festival's director Carole Beckford told the Jamaica Observer.

Realvibez threw out the call for submissions in May of this year and according to Beckford, the response has been growing. She explained that the deadline has been set for July 31. The festival will also see a number of workshops on scriptwriting, directing, marketing and distribution.

“Already we have received entries from a number of countries including Jamaica, St Vincent, Antigua and Trinidad and Tobago. These will be assessed by a panel of judges drawn from film industry professionals in the region. It is a great opportunity for our regional culture through entertainment and sports and I look forward to having a conversation about how best we can get our stories out there,” said Beckford.