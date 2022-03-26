Terropy lays down the law

Terropy lays down the lawSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
UP-AND-COMING deejay Terropy is pleased with the traction his single Stay In Or Stay Out has been receiving since its release.
“I've been getting a lot of good reaction and compliments from listeners, friends and family,” Terropy, 30, told the Jamaica Observer.
“I've also been getting a lot good feedback from music lovers, so it's going on well. So far, the support is there from people who have been there with me from day one until now, so it's a great look,” he added.
Released on December 4, Stay In Or Stay Out is produced by Kenroy Fisher under the label True Friends Muzik.
“My hope is for everyone that hears my song loves and accepts it, and shares my music. The song is very relatable, because everyone knows someone who is always pretending to have your back, but when you check it out they really don't,” said the artiste, whose given name is Rayon Johnson.
He has been in the game for almost two decades. He is happy with his growth as an entertainer, and looks forward to maximising his full potential.
“I have been on this musical journey since the tender age of 13. I had the love for it from I was growing [up]. I've been through experiences and stages of growth in music, and I still never stopped until now because I know greater days ahead,” Terropy added.
— Kediesha Perry
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy