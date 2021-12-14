Tessanne the tutor Chin gives youngsters a voice

Tessanne Chin is working to develop the next generation of Jamaican vocalists.

The singer, who famously won the 2013 edition of the televised talent show The Voice, last weekend held the inaugural recital for the current cohort of her voice training and performance programme aptly named Voice Box.

“This is just another way for me to express my craft and do what I love. A few years ago I did a course at Westminster College and became certified in voice pedagogy, because I really wanted to understand how the voice works. In 2018 I decided that I wanted to pass on some of the things I learned so I decided to start with teaching some children,” she said.

Chin's project started with one student, the daughter of a friend, and soon word started to spread and the numbers started to grow.

“It has been the most rewarding experience. I realise that I really enjoy teaching kids. I do have some adults, but just affording the young ones the space to express themselves and do what they love is just great,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

As a child, Chin was a member of the Little People and Teen Players Club set up by beauty queen and local creative Cathi Levy. It is this experience that she draws on as she charts a way forward for Voice Box.

“I think of Miss Levy and Little People constantly. A space was created for me and I found that it was missing for a lot of young kids between the ages of six and 16 where they could just express themselves through the arts. I am constantly aware of the need to build confidence, so we just seek to create a pure, safe space for them. I encourage them to strive for connection as opposed to perfection. I want the space to be healthy and good, clean fun. If they make a mistake it is OK... this is is the place to hone their skills,” she shared.

The recital featured her six students Arya Chin, Lennon Scott, Jace Azan, Kailani Alcock, Lauren “LC” Campbell, and Stella DeGeus.

“It was a wonderful production and marked my first time being on that side. I have to thank all my sponsors who helped us make it possible. The School of Drama and the Edna Manley College who allowed us the use of their amphitheatre. Klariti Innovations, Contrast Lighting, The Ashe Company, and AOK Media Production which allowed us to stream the event to friends and parents who could not be there in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Azan's Supercenter, Copy Cat, Best Buds, and Rochelle Thwaites set design and decor which made the kids feel like they were performing on a stage. I really wanted to do this recital as we weren't able to do it last year due to the pandemic and we just wanted them to showcase what they're learning,” she said.

Chin and her team are already being flooded with requests from parents and children to become part of Voice Box since photographs and videos from last weekend's recital have appeared on social media.

She disclosed that she is already putting plans in place for expansion.

“My business partner and I are really pleased with the response, but the big question is: 'Where are we going to house everybody?' We are putting plans together for a summer programme for the creative arts next year — this is all COVID permitting. We are also looking into having discussions with sponsors so we can establish a scholarship programme, so that it's not just the children who can afford to pay who can have access to these classes. My goal is to tap into the confidence-building, healing, character-building, and transformative properties of the arts and give all these youngsters a voice and a stage... I had it and I want them to know it's here for them too,” she noted.