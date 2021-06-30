Tessellated gets it Sweeter

THE accompanying music video for the single Sweeter, taken from Tessellated's Tropics Tropics Vol 1 EP and featuring Protoje, was released yesterday.

Shot on location at Comfitanya Restaurant and Lounge in Kingston, the video — co-directed by Tessellated and Gabrielle Blackwood — has been getting rave reviews on social media for its lighting and cinematography.

“ Sweeter has been a creative triumph for me in getting to collaborate with one of my biggest inspirations and then making something that pushes the boundaries for both of us. The actual process was a little unorthodox, where the song was pieced together from a bunch of different ideas, but Protoje was super cool about it and was just focused on making sure we had some fire at the end of it all,” Tessellated told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “For the video, I really wanted to tell a story that would tie in with the lyrics and feel of the song and add another layer of meaning to it. In the same way the song blends the Jamaican and Latin feel for the setting and then added a Western twist for the cinematics. It took a lot to bring it to life, but Gabrielle made the idea a reality.”

“I'm a huge fan of Protoje, have been for a long time. As a producer, one of my first remixes when I was in high school was of Who Knows. I've always been inspired by the fact that he's one who pushes the sound and culture forward,” said Tessellated.

“We pretty much worked on the song from different parts of the world for the majority of it, but the last studio session to seal it up was at his studio, The Habitat, in Jamaica, which was fitting. It was a very modern collaboration,” he continued.

Protoje was equally complimenting of the 24-year-old artiste.

“Tess reached out to me as being a part of this song for his project. I've been following his career and always knew we could make something fresh. I love what he's making as an artiste and this song merged our worlds perfectly,” said Protoje.

Tessellated, whose given name is Joshua Meeks, shot to fame in 2017 when he teamed with Amindi K Frost and Valleyz on the hit song Pine and Ginger.

Last year, he signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. His 2016 recording I Learnt Some Jazz Today (re-released in 2019) topped Billboard's Smooth Jazz Songs chart. The song was later featured in the Apple AirPods commercial Bounce and was nominated for a US Prime Time Emmy Award in 2020.