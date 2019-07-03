Tessellated gets slice of Apple

Jamaican singer Tessellated has created a new bounce as his song, I Learned Some Jazz Today , is the soundtrack for Apple's AirPod commercial.

The 21-year-old artiste rose to stardom after the 2017 release of Pine And Ginger, a song featuring Amindi K Fro$t. It received over 11 millions streams on music platform Spotify.

Tessellated (given name Joshua Meeks), while speaking with American newspaper AdWeek, said he was confused when Apple first contacted him about using I Learned Some Jazz Today, but was thrilled at the opportunity.

“They first reached out via email. It was very vague at first, so I didn't know exactly where they wanted to place the song. It wasn't until we had been in contact for a while that I actually found out what the track might be used for!” he said.

He wrote and produced I Learned Some Jazz Today in 2016 while studying in Orlando, saying he was inspired by a sample from American musician Masego. After starting the project with Apple, Tessellated revamped the song with instrumentation and lyrics.

In his AdWeek interview he also expressed that he imagined himself working with Apple, but never thought the dream would become a reality.

“I've thought of the idea before, as all of Apple's ads are iconic and the music is often at the centre of it all. However, it was more of a, 'Wouldn't it be crazy if…', rather than something I actually thought would become a reality. In any case, I'm glad it did the way it did and couldn't have asked for a better place for my music to be showcased,” he said.

Born in Kingston, Tessellated is a former student of Campion College. He partnered with other Jamaican artistes to stage a concert in 2017 that raised funds to assist Alpha Institute's music programme.

Some of his other songs include Running, She Say, Freeza and Streets.