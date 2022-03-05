Thaxter ticks with debut rhythm

Thaxter ticks with debut rhythmSaturday, March 05, 2022
|
CALIFORNIA-BASED producer Sheldon Andre Thaxter plans to make a big impact on dancehall music with his KillaImij Records imprint.
“We're bringing a fresh new sound with an authentic dancehall vibe. Our productions are going to take dancehall music in a new direction. KillaImij is going to take things to a higher level,” he said.
The Kingston-born producer — who lists producers such as Dave Kelly, Don Carleone, Rvssian and JayCrazie among his musical influences — is looking forward to the release of his debut rhythm project titled the Clock Tick Riddim.
The project, slated to be released before the end of March, will feature songs from artistes such as Gaza Kym, Potential Kidd, and 9Grainz.
“This is the first project for the label and, as you can imagine, the whole team is excited about it. We're going to push it really hard to make it a hit,” said the producer.
Thaxter also has several other upcoming projects in the pipeline which he plans to drop later this year.
“We're doing a lot of work in the studios right now and we have a lot of singles to put out for several artistes, including I-Octane, Munga Honorable, and Dwayno... We're going to drop a lot of projects this year.”
Thaxter was born in Kingston but he grew up in Portland. He's a graduate of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) and is a former US Marine.
