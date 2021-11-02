The Experience of Chef Balo

Like many entrepreneurs, the uncertainty of 2020 placed Chef Balo in a quandary. He wanted to introduce his edgy concept of Caribbean cuisine to South Florida but, with COVID-19 stalking the land, those plans were put on hold.

“I was going to do a restaurant but, with the pandemic and everything, it was a hard time finding a spot. So, I said, 'Let's do a food truck where I can be mobile and bring it straight to you,' ” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Experience is the name of Chef Balo's food truck which makes weekly stops in Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami. It showcases a different approach to preparing Caribbean cuisine, although he points out his expertise is Jamaican.

A 20-year Florida resident, the self-taught Chef Balo, whose given name is Sean Lindo, was born in London to Jamaican parents. He spent much of his childhood in Kingston before migrating to the United States, living initially in New York.

For over 10 years, he has done the South Florida events scene. The Chef Balo menu, which includes creative dishes such as the JFC (Jerked Fried Chicken), sweet and sour snapper, stuffed festival, and plantain flat bread, has been sampled at several high-profile events such as the recent Miami Carnival.

“As the name of the truck states, we are about giving people a different experience with Caribbean cuisine. I think we have a decent enterprise and we are trying to make a mark in this industry,” he said.

The South Florida food landscape is dotted with Jamaican and West Indian restaurants and trucks which caters to the region's diverse Caribbean population. According to Chef Balo, his culinary experiments appeal to different demographics, whether it is the mainly white community in Palm Beach, Jamaicans/West Indians in Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood or the Spanish in Miami.

Some days he will prepare curry chicken “Trini style” or egg with tomato salt, another popular dish in Trinidad and Tobago.

Since settling in the US over 30 years ago, Chef Balo has seen the gradual acceptance of West Indian food in that country, jerked chicken being the most popular. But it still does not have a presence on mainstream menus.

“I want to change that…I want to put us on the map like Italian or Chinese food,” he said.

— Howard Campbell