The saint from Alpha

This the 12th in the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk's series for Reggae Month titled Princess Black.

BEHIND every successful man is a good woman, so the saying goes. That applies to the Alpha Boys School (Alpha Institute since 2014 ) and Sister Mary Ignatius Davies who mentored numerous youth from challenged backgrounds.

Many of those students became world-famous musicians. They include saxophonists Tommy McCook, Lester Sterling, Cedric Brooks, and Headley Bennett; trombonists Don Drummond and Rico Rodriguez; trumpeters Bobby Ellis, Johnny “Dizzy” Moore and David Madden; drummer Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace; and singers Johnny Osbourne and Leroy Smart.

The Catholic nun is synonymous with Alpha Boys School, which opened in Kingston in 1880 as a space for orphaned youth, or children whose parents could not afford to care for them.

Sister Mary was 17 years old when she went to Alpha. Light-skinned and from a middle-class family, socially she had little in common with her 'students'. But they credit her steady hand for helping to prepare them for life after Alpha.

Musicologist Bunny Goodison has a long association with Alpha Boys School and many of its acclaimed alumni. In 2002, one year before her death at age 81, he described the lithe, bespectacled nun as “a saint” who “deserves every recognition”.

In 1997 Sister Mary Ignatius Davies received a distinguished community service award from the Jamaica Observer.

When she died in February 2003 the tributes she received befitted a saint — a saint from Alpha Boys School.