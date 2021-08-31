The 'Scratch-a-lites'

LEE “Scratch” Perry was as enigmatic as he was influential. His Black Ark Studio in Duhaney Park, St Andrew, was “ground zero” in the 1970s for his out-of-the-box productions. And, his Upsetter label, won him a legion of fans, in Jamaica and abroad.

Perry's productions include Beat Down Babylon by Junior Byles; The Wailers' Duppy Conqueror, Mr Brown, and Small Axe; and Fisherman from The Congos.

The flamboyant producer died at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, last Sunday morning. He was 85 years old. No cause of death was given.

Among his loyal fans were British punk rock group The Clash. Formed in 1976, the group covered the Perry-produced Police and Thieves by Junior Murvin one year later. They, however, wanted more.

The Clash wanted to experience Perry's magic first-hand. He produced their 1977 single Complete Control, which reached number 28 on the United Kingdom singles chart, making it their first Top 30 release.

In 2004 Rolling Stone Magazine rated Complete Control as number 361 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

British disc jockey David Rodigan is also among the “Scratch” faithful.

“Lee 'Scratch' Perry has left us and the world of music has lost one if its most enigmatic creators; an amazing, incomparable phenomenon whose sonic sound waves transformed our lives; the B lackboard Jungle album alone stands as a beacon of his genius,” he wrote to his more than 74,000 Twitter followers.

American hip hop group The Beastie Boys, who Perry opened for in Japan in 1996 and collaborated with on their single Dr Lee PhD in 1998, hailed the pioneer for his inspiration, while sharing a photo of Perry and themselves on social media.

“We send the most love and respect we can to Lee Perry who passed today (Sunday), to his family and loved ones and the many he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work. We are truly grateful to have been inspired by and collaborated with this true legend,” said group member Michael “Mike D” Diamond.

American rapper Lupe Fiasco also paid his tribute. The 39-year-old, under a picture of “Scratch”, posted: “African blood is flowing through I veins so I and I shall never fade away! Lee Scratch Perry.”

Born in the district of Kendal, Hanover, Perry made his name in the 1960s and 1970s working with revolutionary artistes including The Wailers, Max Romeo, and Junior Byles.

Perry, who also recorded as an artiste, was in demand throughout Europe and parts of the United States. In 2003, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for titled Jamaican E T.

In 2011, The Upsetter, a documentary film about Perry, narrated by American actor Benito Del Toro, was released in theatres worldwide after premièring at the 2008 SXSW Film Festival.

Directed and produced by American film-makers Ethan Higbee and Adam Bhala Lough, it opened in Los Angeles in March 2011.

Perry was conferred with the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to reggae in 2012.